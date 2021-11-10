Plans underway for Christmas in the Park

The City of Hazlehurst is seeking participants for Christmas in the Park.

According to Mayor Kenneth Ramsey, signs for most of those who participated last year are available for pickup at Hazlehurst City Hall. New participants will need to pay a $15 fee for a sign for the display.

Participants are encouraged to get their signs, and then select a place in the park for their display. Christmas displays may be set up now, and officials would like to have them in place by 5 p.m. Nov. 22 for a trial run. The display will officially open Thanksgiving evening.