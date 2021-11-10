Relay for Life set for Dec. 4

Copiah County Relay for Life will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Copiah County Courthouse Square in downtown Hazlehurst. This year’s theme is “Poppin’ with a Purpose.”

There will be a survivors reception at noon, and local survivors are invited to attend.

Local vendors, pop-up shops, church groups, schools, and organizations are invited to participate. The fee for a booth is $50, and the booth registration deadline is Nov. 19.

Orders are now being taken for event T-shirts. The deadline to order is Nov. 15.

All proceeds will benefit the American Cancers Society.

To register for a booth, order a T-shirt, or for more information, contact Jennifer Alexander at 601-750-8443.