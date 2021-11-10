Robin Scott-Guynes, 56, passed away Oct. 30, 2021. A graveside service was held Nov. 5 at Crystal Springs City Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Robin was born Aug. 13, 1965, in Hazlehurst to Martha “Sally” Harrison and Robert L. Belton.

Preceding her in death were her parents; and sister, Rhonda Lynn Scott.

Survivors include her husband, Luther Charles Guynes, of Crystal Springs; stepson, Charles “Boo” Tobias; sisters, Tina Belton and Youlanda Belton, of Hazlehurst; Kawandra Lopez, of Brookhaven; and brothers, Louis “Reggie” Forest and Norman Gilmore, of Hazlehurst.