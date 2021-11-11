CSHS honors veterans By Editor | November 11, 2021 Crystal Springs High School displays names of veterans honored by students, faculty, and staff during the month of November in honor of Veterans Day. Posted in School News Related Posts WAC announces honors scholars November 3, 2021 Hazlehurst students recognize breast cancer awareness month November 3, 2021 Bizot, Maxwell selected as Mr. & Miss Co-Lin October 27, 2021 Hazlehurst High School Homecoming October 20, 2021 2021 Copiah Academy Homecoming Court October 13, 2021