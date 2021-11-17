Annual Veterans Day ceremony held at courthouse

A large crowd gathered on the Copiah County Courthouse lawn at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 to honor veterans past and present. The highlight of the annual Veterans Day ceremony was the unfurling of the giant 30-foot by 60-foot American flag in the adjacent street. Students from Copiah Academy and veterans kept the flag aloft despite the wind. On display were 13 empty chairs representing the 13 servicemen slain in the Kabul, Afghanistan, airport disaster. Major Tom Roberson spoke, and veteran Kenneth Davis placed a wreath at the monument recognizing our war casualties. Woodmen of the World provided the flag. Lisa Purser led the singing of the national anthem, and Wendy Davis led the Pledge of Allegiance.