Bettie R. Kendrick, 81, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 31, 2021, at Franklin County Hospital in Meadville. A funeral service was held Nov. 13 at Glory Hill COGIC, with burial in Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include her daughter, Dannie Sue Barnes, of Crystal Springs; brothers, Carl Murray, of Terry; Phillip Murray, of Seagoville, Texas; and Richard Murray, of Crystal Springs; sisters, Doris Murray, Christine Powell, Barbara Murray, all of Crystal Springs; Louvenia Williams, of Chicago, Ill.; two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.