Christmas Parade Participants Sought

Registration underway for Wesson Christmas Parade

Participants are being sought for the 2021 Wesson Christmas Parade that will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.

There is no registration fee to enter the parade, but a toy donation will be appreciated. Register by emailing wessonfd@gmail.com.

When registering to participate in the parade, information must include type of entry (car, truck, float, etc.) and who (beauty, beau, civic club, etc.). All vehicles must be driven by licensed drivers.

Entries sought for Hazlehurst Christmas Parade

The annual Hazlehurst Christmas Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, and the Chamber of Commerce is seeking entries.

Entry forms are available for pickup at Allred’s on the Square, Alfa Insurance, Downtown Nutrition, and Five 54. Forms may also be requested by e-mailing hazlecham@gmail.com or by calling 601-894-3752.

CS Christmas Parade entries sought

The Crystal Springs Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The theme this year is “Christmas Carol.”

Parade registration forms are available at the Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce office and can be found online on the chamber’s Facebook page. Completed forms can be faxed to 601-892-4870, e-mailed to crystalspringschamber@gmail.com, or mailed to P.O. Box 519, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.

Entries of all types are welcome in the parade, including floats, marching units, horses, antique cars and trucks, and ATVs. Lineup this year will be at the old Midtown Shopping Center on Newton Street across from Crystal Springs Elementary School.

Parade entries will begin lining up at 5 p.m. The chamber provides Santa Claus in the parade, so floats are asked not to include Santa. Everyone is asked to not throw candy.