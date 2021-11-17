Colonels run over Rebels on way to state championship game

This Copiah team has given a spark across campus and across the community. They have taken the people by storm and are playing with unbelievable confidence going into a game that none of them have ever had the chance to play in before. There is no doubt they will come into the game and leave it all on the field, and hope to walk away with a state championship trophy at the end of the day.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. Friday at Jackson Academy. The fans are asked to arrive at 12:30 p.m. to greet the team as they get off the bus, followed by a tailgate that will be on the Jackson Academy campus as well. Admission will be $10 for the game. Bryce Chapman will have the audio only call on copiahlive.org.

Read the full story in the 11/17/2021 E-Edition