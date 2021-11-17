Community health workers training offered

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health is offering community health worker training for individuals in Copiah, Hinds, Issaquena, Sharkey, Simpson, and Warren counties.

The training, which is free of charge, is 4-1/2 days and will begin on Nov. 29. The classes include 32 hours of coursework. Participants who complete all classes and the assigned activity will receive a Certificate of Completion.

The primary role of community health workers is to provide connections between the local populations and public health resource agencies. During the training, participants will receive the knowledge and skills needed to work in various areas of public health within their community.

Register at: https://bit.ly/2XmKrKr . For more information, contact Asia McCoy, program manager, at 769-572-5263 or at amccoy@advancingminorityhealth.org.