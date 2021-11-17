Community & Religious Calendar

November 21

The Hazlehurst High School Class of 1971 will meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at the library. All classmates are invited to help plan for their 50th class reunion. For more information, contact Ruby Bank Davis at 601-894-2810 or 769-237-9150.

December 4

Copiah County Relay for Life will be held from

9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 4 at Copiah County Courthouse Square in downtown Hazlehurst. This year’s theme is “Poppin’ with a Purpose.” There will be a survivors reception at noon, and local survivors are invited to attend. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancers Society. For more information, contact Jennifer Alexander at

601-750-8443.

December 10

New Life Cathedral of Worship will present a drive-thru live “Nativity and More” from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at 28172 Highway 28 East, Hazlehurst. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for Dec. 13.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.