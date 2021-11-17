Deadline to order veteran holiday wreaths approaching

By Tricia Nelson

The Copiah Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, Socks for Heroes, Georgetown, and Hazlehurst are wrapping up orders this month for veteran holiday wreaths. Wreaths may be ordered for specific veterans or any veteran at specific local cemeteries. This annual fundraiser is through Wreaths Across America (WAA).

The Copiah Chapter DAR adopted the Crystal Springs City Cemetery and all other local cemeteries not adopted by other organizations. Socks for Heroes handles Wesson and Beauregard cemeteries. City leaders handle Georgetown Community Cemetery and Hazlehurst Cemetery.

WAA allows organizations to raise funds and, at the same time, honor the brave men and women who served our country. Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission of WAA is to remember, honor, and teach. This mission is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as at more than 1,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea, and abroad. By purchasing a wreath for a veteran, an American hero will be honored.

Each wreath is generously-sized and handcrafted of all-American balsam and hand-tied with a red velvet bow. Each wreath costs $15. They are shipped from Columbia Falls, Maine, directly to a delivery site in Copiah County. Wreaths will then be distributed to the cemeteries where volunteers will place them on designated veteran gravesites.

On Dec. 18, the wreath ceremony for Wesson Cemetery will be at 11 a.m., and the ceremony for Crystal Springs Cemetery will be at 2 p.m. The ceremony for Georgetown Community Cemetery will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 20.

Everyone is invited to attend and assist with laying wreaths. The goal is to place a wreath on the grave of every veteran but for those who do not have a wreath, the organizations will try to honor the veteran with a small American flag.

To purchase a wreath for the Wesson, Beauregard, or Hazlehurst cemeteries, contact Cathy Stroud with Socks for Heroes at 601-695-4140, or mail a check for $15 to 1032 Cotton Street, Wesson, MS 39191.

To purchase a wreath for the Georgetown Community Cemetery, contact Mamie Dubose at 601-942-0403. Checks, made payable to WAA, should be sent to Georgetown Town Hall, P.O. Box 138, Georgetown, MS 39078.

To purchase a wreath for the Crystal Springs City Cemetery or any other Copiah County cemeteries, contact DAR Copiah Chapter Regent Tricia Nelson at tnelson39059@gmail.com, or call 601-941-3182 and leave a message. Checks can be mailed to DAR Regent Tricia Nelson at P.O. Box 995, Crystal Springs, MS 39059. All checks should be made payable to WAA.

It is important that checks be sent to the organization since there is a special account code that will have to be entered on the check for the organizations to receive credit. All checks will be forwarded to WAA. Contact the organizations for more information. Please specify a veteran and/or a cemetery; otherwise, wreaths will be ordered and used for any veteran. Businesses are encouraged to purchase a wreath as well. Several merchants and organizations have donated in years past. The deadline for ordering wreaths is Friday, Nov. 26.