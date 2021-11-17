Larry Williams, 62, passed away Nov. 9, 2021. A funeral service was held Nov. 13 at Holy Ground Deliverance Gospel Church in Hazlehurst.

Larry was born Jan. 24, 1959, in New Orleans, La., to Thelma and Eli Williams Sr.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Annette; and brother, Oliver.

Survivors include his wife, Arnetta; daughters, Tamika, of Hazlehurst; Lakeisha Brown, of Houston, Texas; brothers, Leon and Ralph, both of Hammond, La.; Eli Williams Jr., of Memphis, Tenn.; Clarence Earl Williams, of Jacksonville, Fla.; sisters, Shirley, of Memphis; Barbara, of Baton Rouge, La.; Jackie, of Hammond; and five grandchildren.