Toys for Tots applications accepted through Nov. 30

Toys for Tots is accepting applications online through Nov. 30.

Toys for Tots, a 74-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books, and other gifts collected and distributed by Marines and volunteers offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime.

For more information or to apply, visit the website at hazlehurst-ms.toysfortots.org; or contact Deonka Boozier, local area coordinator, at 601-863- 9763 or hazlehurst.ms@toysfortots.org.