Entries sought for C.S. Christmas Parade

The Crystal Springs Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2. The theme this year is “Christmas Carol.”

Parade registration forms are available at the Crystal Springs Chamber of Commerce office and can be found online on the chamber’s Facebook page. Completed forms can be faxed to 601-892-4870, e-mailed to crystalspringschamber@gmail.com, or mailed to P.O. Box 519, Crystal Springs, MS 39059.

Entries of all types are welcome in the parade, including floats, marching units, horses, antique cars and trucks, and ATVs. Lineup this year will be at the old Midtown Shopping Center on Newton Street across from Crystal Springs Elementary School.

Parade entries will begin lining up at 5 p.m. The chamber provides Santa Claus in the parade, so floats are asked not to include Santa. Everyone is asked to not throw candy.