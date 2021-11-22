The Rev. Annelle Strong-Shelburne, 70, of Brookhaven, passed away Nov. 20, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Services were held Nov. 23 at Utica Christian Church, with burial in Utica Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Annelle was a native of Copiah County, with her most recent residence being in Brookhaven. She was a member of the Utica Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and a proud alumna of both the University of Southern Mississippi (Hattiesburg, MS) and Lexington Theological Seminary (Lexington, KY). She was an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), having served on boards and committees at local, state, and general levels; and a retired English and gifted teacher throughout the state of Mississippi.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald L. Strong and Ora Maxine Pevey Strong; husband, Rev. John Mitchell Shelburne; daughter, Jennifer Elise Shelburne; and brother, Dr. Kenneth G. Strong.

She is survived by two children, Amanda Hope Izard (Caleb), of Amarillo, Texas; and John Kelly Shelburne, of Brookhaven; grandchildren, Haleigh and Finn Izard, of Amarillo, Texas; sister, Jerolyn Strong Hobbs (John Sr.), of Crystal Springs; nieces, Amy Strong Loggins (Roy), of Starkville; Emily Strong Rutzky (Bob), of Nashville, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Pat Parnell Strong; nephews, John Hobbs Jr., of Pearl; and Matthew Gerald Hobbs, of Crystal Springs; and great-nephews, Hunter Loggins, of Starkville; and Boyd Rutzky, of Nashville, Tenn.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of UMMC of Jackson, and the staff of Trend Health and Rehab of Brookhaven for their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Utica Christian Church, Utica, MS 39175.