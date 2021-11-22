Bobby Vinzant

Bobby Dee Vinzant, 79, of Gallman, passed away Nov. 20, 2021. A graveside service was held Nov. 23 at Gallman Cemetery. Stringer Family Services of Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Bobby Dee, as everyone in the community called him, was born and raised in Copiah County. He served in the Army National Guard for 39 years as an Army technician and equipment engineer repairman. He was awarded several badges of honor during his service. His love for his family, grandkids, and friends was undeniable; and he will be dearly missed.

Bobby Dee was preceded in death by his parents, George Vinzant and Marie Brister Vinzant.

He is survived by his loving wife, Winnie Joiner Vinzant; two daughters, Kimberly Donahoe (Kevin) and Karen Smith (David); six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Glenda Hamilton.