Dorothy Guynes

Dorothy “Dot” Dulaney Guynes, of Crystal Springs, went to be with her Lord on Nov. 15, 2021. She passed over peacefully at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland. A funeral service was held Nov. 19 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hopewell Cemetery.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, G. W. “Duddy” Guynes; and her son, Ronald “Ronnie” Guynes.

Surviving family members include her daughter, Deborah Powell; daughter-in-law, Sharon “Sherry” Wilkes Guynes; and brother, Dalton Dulaney Jr. and wife Ramona. She has six grandchildren, Bobby Fowler (Kim), Chris Fowler, Matthew Tubbs, Lori Miller (Robert), Gavin Guynes (Laura Beth), and Garrett Guynes (Alexa); and 10 great-grandchildren.

Dot, as most of her family and friends called her, was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She has lived the past 20 plus years back in the community of Hopewell in the house where she grew up. Wherever she lived, if you drove past her home, you would probably see her outside working in her yard.

Before returning to Crystal Springs, she lived approximately 45 years in South Jackson and was a member of McDowell Road Baptist Church. She will be greatly missed by friends and family.

We would like to thank Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland for their loving care.