Harold L. Crawford, of Wesson, passed away peacefully at home Nov. 19, 2021, at the age of 88 after a long illness. He was born Oct. 19, 1933, in Slate Springs to Loyd and Martha Crawford.

A service was held Nov. 22 at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Interment was at Terry City Cemetery.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Dorothy June Tackett Crawford; his second wife, Betty Judy Kirton Crawford; as well as his children, Buddy Crawford, Jerry Crawford, and Judy Crawford Weidick.

He is survived by two sisters, Cullie Hanna, of Petal; and Dixie Ruth Ball, of Sumrall; along with one son, Michael Crawford, of Atlanta Ga.; three stepsons, Samuel Kirton (Susan), of Lake Anna, Va.; Mark Kirton, of Wesson; and M. Wayne Kirton (Vickie), of Hockley, Texas; son-in-law, Mike Weidick, of Jackson; a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.

Harold was a member of Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Terry. He retired from NCR, where he saw the industry change from self-adding cash registers to computer-based bar code scanners and point of sale systems. He later founded and led several job placement firms until he retired for the second time. Ataxia took the life of his first wife, Dorothy, and three of his children. He spent more than 45 years raising awareness and supporting research founding the Mississippi Chapter of the National Ataxia Foundation (NAF) and serving on the NAF Board of Directors until the fall of 2019.

Pallbearers were Mike Weidick, Sonny Seal, Tim Seal, Richard Skinner, Conner Lowery, and Matthew Seal. Ed Peters served as an honorary pallbearer.

The family asks in lieu of flowers a memorial donation be made to the National Ataxia Foundation (www.ataxia.org/donate/).