Margie Lassetter

Margie May Smith Lassetter, 73, of Clinton, passed away Nov. 19, 2021, at her residence in Clinton. Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 27 from noon until the 2 p.m. service at Pine Bluff Baptist Church, with burial at Pine Bluff Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Lassetter was born in Hazlehurst to Billy and Lilliam Armstrong. She graduated from Hazlehurst High School in 1966 and was a bookkeeper at Copiah Milling for several years after graduation. Mrs. Lassetter enjoyed cooking, quilting, and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, E. H. Smith Jr.; her second husband, Keith Lassetter; and brothers, Johnny and Jackie Armstrong.

She is survived by her son, Elan Hollis Smith III; brother, Benson Armstrong; sisters, Nellie Noble, Jeannie May, and Vickie White; and numerous nieces and nephews.