Hyde-Smith opens office in Brookhaven

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith recently announced the opening of an

office in downtown Brookhaven to serve constituents in southwest Mississippi.

The new Hyde-Smith office is located in Suite C of the Benoits Building at 117 W. Cherokee Street, Brookhaven.

“I’m thrilled to open an office in Brookhaven. This space will give Mississippians in this region a closer option to access the constituent services offered by my office,” said Hyde-Smith, who will hosted a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony Nov. 22.

The Brookhaven office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and by appointment at other times.

Hyde-Smith is maintaining her state offices in Jackson, Oxford, and Gulfport. Access location and contact information for the Senator’s offices online at www.hydesmith.senate.gov/offices.