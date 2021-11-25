Community & Religious Calendar

November 27

There will be a Health and Wellness

Fair 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 27 at New Life Cathedral of Worship, 28172 Highway 28, Hazlehurst. The fair will feature health screenings, community health services, chiropractic services, nutrition education, spiritual health, mental health education,

music, and more. For more information, call 601-668-4201.

December 4

Copiah County Relay for Life will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Copiah County Courthouse Square in downtown Hazlehurst. This year’s theme is “Poppin’ with a Purpose.” There will be a survivors reception at noon, and local survivors are invited to attend. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancers Society. For more information, contact Jennifer Alexander at

601-750-8443.

December 10

New Life Cathedral of Worship will present a drive-thru live “Nativity and More” from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at 28172 Highway 28 East, Hazlehurst. In case of rain, the event will be rescheduled for Dec. 13.

Ongoing

Narcotics Anonymous holds open meetings at 7 p.m. Tuesday nights at Wesson Fire Department, 312 Factory St., Wesson.