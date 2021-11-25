Floral Club welcomes GFWC/MFWC president

SHERRI REID (left) of Petal, visits with Nixi Davis at the Nov. 14 meeting of the Crystal Springs Floral Club in the home of Sue Freeman. Reid serves as president of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs/Mississippi Federation of Women’s Clubs and The Cosmopolitan Club of Petal. Following a luncheon served by the meeting hostess, Reid gave an update on her President’s Special Project, Plant-Recycle-Pick It Up. The Floral Club will meet at 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Rolling Hills Country Club for their Christmas luncheon.