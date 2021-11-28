Santa’s Runway light display returns to Pattison community

Santa’s Runway, located at 1028 Parks Dr., Pattison, will officially open for the Christmas season on Wednesday, Dec. 1. A soft opening will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. nightly Nov. 26-30.

The annual 1/4-mile drive-thru Christmas light display features 100,000 static and synchronized lights, by David Parks in Copiah County, set to music on radio station 106.3. The event is open nightly from 5 to 9:30 p.m. through Jan. 1.

Display areas include “Snowman’s Hill,” “Elf Land,” “Mega Tree,” “The Tree Farm,” “Leaping Stars,” and “Wall of Snowflakes.”

Santa’s Runway supports Socks for Heroes and provides a collection point for needed items. For more information on this effort, contact Cathy Stroud at 601-695-4140 or socksforheroes@yahoo. com.