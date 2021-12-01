Crystal Springs Christmas light contest set for Dec. 16

The Chautauqua Garden Club of Crystal Springs presents their annual Christmas light contest.

Judging will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16. There are seven categories that will be judged: Best Door, Best Window, Best Overall, Best Commercial, The True Meaning of Christmas, Children’s Christmas, and Best Christmas Lights. The contest welcomes contestants from residential and commercial sectors.

General rules to be considered for judging are as follows: (1.) Conceal spotlights and electrical cords which may be distracting. (2.) Winners of first place last year are ineligible for first place in the same category this year, unless decorations have been changed. If decorations are the same, then they are only eligible for honorable mention in that same category. (3.) It is suggested that some fresh plant materials be used in decorating and in some cases may take priority. (4.) Commercial decorations must be visible from the street. They may be indoor or outdoor.

Anyone who wishes to be judged in the contest should have lights on during the judging hours. Winners of the contest in each category will be announced in The Copiah Monitor.