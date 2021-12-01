Dessie Ree Mallard, 74, passed away Nov. 21, 2021. A graveside service was held Nov. 27 at Pine Ridge M.B. Church. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Dessie was born Sept. 29, 1947, to John and Mae Bell Richardson.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sisters, Daisy Sandifer, Valirea Williams, and Ora Lee Robinson; and brothers, Henry Richardson, Q.Z. Richardson, and Michael Richardson.

Survivors include her children, Billy C. Mallard, Edrick L. Mallard, Santrilla Bailey, all of Georgetown; Satrick J. Daggins, of Byram; Steffney Mallard, of Romulus, Mich.; brothers, Johnny C. Richardson, Leroy Richardson, and Steve Richardson; sisters, Doris Barnes, Billie Faye Bouie, and Martha Bridges; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

