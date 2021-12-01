Dorothea Drane Ratliff, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away Nov. 25, 2021.

A funeral service was held Nov. 30 at First Baptist Church, Hazlehurst. A brief graveside service was held at Natchez Trace Cemetery, Madison.

Mrs. Ratliff was born on Feb. 24, 1931, in Jackson. She grew up in Brookhaven and graduated from Brookhaven High School. She attended Mississippi State College for Women, where she graduated with a degree in home economics. While attending MSCW, she met the love of her life, Hubert Tinnin Ratliff Jr.

She worked for Mississippi Power and Light and worked with her husband when he had the Gulf Oil Distributorship in Yazoo City. She later worked as a school librarian and substitute teacher to keep an eye on her children while they were in school. Her substitute teacher nickname was “Sarge.” After her children graduated, she indulged her love of cooking, catering local wedding receptions and other events.

While in school in Brookhaven, Mrs. Ratliff and friends decided they needed a social club like the high school girls, so they formed the Brookhaven Belles. This was the beginning of lifelong friendships. The women have remained close throughout the years, supporting each other and celebrating each other’s successes. These women and their friendship meant the world to her.

She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst. She had a green thumb and was active in the local garden club. She was also a member of the Junior Auxiliary in both Yazoo City and Crystal Springs.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Hubert Tinnin Ratliff Jr.; her parents, D.B. Drane and Carrie Hughes Drane; and her son-in-law, Thomas Elliott.

She is survived by her children, Carol Ratliff Elliott, of Aiken, S.C.; Rodger Drane Ratliff and his wife, Christi; and Diane Ratliff Lisenbe and her husband, Timothy, all of Plano, Texas; and grandchildren, Dr. Hunter Tinnin Ratliff, of Houston, Texas; and Madison Leigh Ratliff, of Plano, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Hazlehurst, 151 Caldwell Drive, Hazlehurst, MS 39083; St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the charity of your choice.