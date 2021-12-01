Funeral services for Linda Goza Brown were held Dec. 1, 2021, at Brookhaven Funeral Home in Brookhaven, with burial following in the Wesson Cemetery.

Mrs. Brown, 76, of Wesson, passed from this life on Nov. 26 at The Aspen of Brookhaven. She was born on April 6, 1945, in Dentville to Tom Taggart Goza and Marie Catherine Channell Goza. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Wesson. She retired from Packard Electric. Mrs. Brown enjoyed gardening and planting fruit trees. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She especially enjoyed coffee time with her sisters, Katherine, Lillian, and Grace.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband of 56 years, Donald W. Brown; and brother, Thomas E. Goza.

Survivors are her son, Shane Brown and wife Becky, of Wesson; daughter, Deborah Hennington and husband Mark, of Hickory, N.C.; grandchildren, Justin Brown and wife Betty, Hanna Hall and husband Patrick, Brett Hennington and wife Kelsey, Erin Hennington and husband Billy Fisher, Anna Hennington, and Ally Hennington; great-grandchildren, Alison Rose Brown, Brayden Robert Hall, Emily Ann Hall, and Hattie Ruth Hall; sisters, Katherine Freeman and husband Willie, Lillian Hall, and Grace Franklin; and a host of family and friends.