Patricia Ann Furnace, 66, passed away Nov. 11, 2021. A funeral service was held Nov. 19 at Tabernacle C.M.E. Church in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

She was born May 8, 1955.

Preceding her in death were her daughter, Constance Wiggins; and father, Willie Charles Blackwell.

Survivors include her husband, Norman; mother, Geneva Blackwell; brother, Lorenzo Blackwell, all of Hazlehurst; and three grandchildren.