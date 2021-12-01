Shirley White Nations, 85, of Hazlehurst, passed away Nov. 28, 2021. A funeral service was held Dec. 1 at Bethel Baptist Church, with burial at Bethel Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Nations was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and her animals.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Allie Nations Sr.; great-grandson, Zeb Hughes; brother, Wilbur White; and sisters, Loyce White and Joyce White.

She is survived by her sons, Allie Nations Jr. (Darlene) and Scott White Nations (Gina); daughter, Dawn Nations Hughes (Bobby); grandchildren, Allie Nations III, Danielle Nations, Douglas Nations, Candace Nations, Samar Neill, Joshua McNair, Barry Hughes, and Randy Hughes; and great-grandchildren, Jasmine Nations, Braydon McNair, Alex McKinney, Payton Hughes, Ashton Hughes, JD Jones, Gus McKinney, Reese Robinson, and Marlee Hughes.