Jerry Anthony McNeece, 59, of Seminary, passed away Nov. 30, 2021, at his home. A graveside service was held Dec. 3 at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mr. McNeece was preceded in death by his mother, Betty McNeece.

He is survived by his father, Jerry E. McNeece; brother, Russell McNeece; sister, Cheryl Lang (Steve); and a niece and nephew.