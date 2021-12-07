Madis Ard Young, 96, passed away Nov. 24, 2021. A funeral service was held Dec. 3 at St. James M.B. Church in Hazlehurst, with interment at White Bay Cemetery. House of Peoples Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Madis was born March 11, 1925, in Crystal Springs to Alfred and Viola Smith Ard.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Homer Young; son, Herman D. Young; grandson, Yalonzo Young; great-granddaughter, Mariak Dobbs; four brothers; and five sisters.

Survivors include her daughters, Linda Faye Smith, of Memphis, Tenn.; and Gwendalyn Estes, of Pensacola, Fla.; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Daisy Price.