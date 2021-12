Milton Baldridge, 55, of Crystal Springs, passed away Nov. 24, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. A graveside service was held Dec. 4 at Salem M.B. Church Cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include her brothers, Roy Thomas, of Birmingham, Ala.; Lindsey Thomas, James Baldridge, Robert Baldridge, and John Baldridge, all of Crystal Springs; and sisters, Clara Johnson and Beatrice Baldridge, of Crystal Springs.