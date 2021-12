CA announces honors scholars

Copiah Academy has announced honors scholars for the first nine weeks of the 2021-2022 school year.

Students named to the Headmaster List include: Third grade – Liam Atwood, Naveen Budhraja, Cadence Clement, Madden Ellis, Andrew Miller, Easton Rainer, Conner Rhodes, Pierce Sykes, John Everett Templeton, Julie Weaver; fourth grade – Remi Aguilar, Morgan Alman, Olivia Anderson, Brylee Brewer, Teagan Demorest, James Aubrey Hutchison, Jace McDonnell, Zac Prine, Sadie Shannon, Kaylinn Smith, William Whittington, Chloe Woodberry; fifth grade – Noah Handy, Russum McDonnell, Rosalee Raybon, Lilly Walker; sixth grade – Blair Brasel, Kyle Johnson; seventh grade – Mason Shannon, Lyla Smith, Mercie Wilson; eighth grade – John Alman, Tanner Davis, Kaylin Fisher, Eva Teasley; ninth grade – Isabel Henderson, Eydi Kitchens , Chance Mohawk, Lauren Patrick, Landon Sims, Aurora Varas; 10th grade – Jake Ainsworth, Ellie Barrentine, Madeline Buckley, Kinsley Clack, Rhyser Guynes, Hardy McCardle, Grayson McCullough, Madelyn Moore, Madison Slay; 11th grade – Reese Walker; 12th grade – Halle Carr, Mary Beth Coates, Elizabeth Easley, Bea Estigoy, William Lin, and Breanna Sykes.

Students named to the Honor Roll include: Third grade – Barrett Bates, Ryan Bevill, Allie Rose Brown, Tripp Buckley, Owen Cook, Connor Dixon, Alexa Fellhoelter, Braxton Hamilton, Paxton Hearn, Retta Jackson, Paxton Layton, Weston Lee, Lane Merchant, Nevaeh Mohon, Ava Parker Perrett, Lane Poe, Aiden Whittington; fourth grade – Barrett Barton, Crosby Berry, Emrie Berry, Logan Burke, Collin Cribbs, Jaycee Dickson, James Finch, Madison Hughes, Luke Kitchens, Jacob Mars, Luke Poe, Marley Randall, Sarah Kate Roland, Lynlee Smith; fifth grade – Walker Cline, Liam Everts, Alexis Girault, Claire Henderson, Mason Jackson, Chris Kent, Emma Love Kitchens, Ethan Knight, Maddie Lee, Kinley McKee, Karsyn Morse, Breelyn Page, Faith Pennington, Wright Rutland, Caitlyn Selman, Hayes Selman, Kayleigh Smith, Jack Starks; sixth grade – Peyton Allen, Todd Hatten, Colton Hefner, Landon Johnson, Ashlyn Lathem, Emma McCardle, Lille McCardle, Noah Moore, Emily Patrick, Emma James Pope, Hayes Rocher, Landon Runnels, Brayden Salsbery, Payne Skinner, Holden Sobczak, Kaylee Vaughn, Ryleigh Williams, Peyton Woodrow; seventh grade – Benjamin Alvis, Mattie Cline, Jaxson Dubose, Katelyn Eady, Ruth Anne Greer, Benjamin Harris, Sarah Hoke, Anna Holifield, Allison Jackson, Emma Keyes, Hailey Lloyd, Isabella Lowery, Kemper Lunski, Rowdy Lunski, Ranbir Malhotra, Kyle McLendon, A’niya Morris, Robert Morris, Charlotte Moulder, Kynnedi Pickard, Charleigh Westrope; eighth grade – Hayden Bailey, Seth Britt, Shelbie Britt, Camdyn Brunson, Nicholas Bush, Riley Collins, Wilson Drew, Brent Estigoy, Wyatt Foster, Azaria Haley, Jack Kitchens, Kailey McCullough, Bryson Moss, Huntor Sharp, Laney Simon, Cash Sojourner, Olivia Teasley, Kaden Templeton, Cody Tovar; ninth grade – Allie Henderson, Peyton Holifield, Trace McCardle, Joseph Teasley, Abby Wood, Kayla Woodrow, Grant Wooten; 10th grade – Will Banks, Justice Boone, Addison Hales, Camdyn Jackson, Koltin Mueller, Michal Murry, Stella Roberts, Luke Sanders, Caleb Tebo, Anthony Walden, Cayman Walker, Jarvis Walker, Ronald Wood; 11th grade – Wyatt Albright, Chelsey Belton, Nicholas Davis, Taylor Douglas, McGee Hoda, Ethan Holifield, Braylin Kinzie, Grace Kitchens, Miller Lathem, De’Aija Montgomery, Aidan Smith, Jackson Smith, Rosalyn Willis, Olivia Wilson; 12th grade – Ashlyn Bailey, Drake Bayles, AniyaJa Blanford, Ethan Britt, Anna Carraway, Noelle Dale, Joseph Granger, Brayden Johnson, Brianna Martin, Emma Reinike, Makayla Russell, Sarah Grace Smith, Eddie Spears, Elizabeth Steen, Nicholas Stephens, Ricky Tebo, Jon David Weed, and Caden White.