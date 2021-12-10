Crystal Springs Christmas lighting contest set for Dec. 16

The Chautauqua Garden Club of Crystal Springs would like to remind everyone of the annual Christmas lighting contest from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16.

The contest is for residential and commercial decorations, with seven categories to be judged. Categories are: Best Door, Best Window, Best Overall, Best Commercial, The True Meaning of Christmas, Children’s Christmas, and Best Christmas Lights.

General rules to be considered for judging are as follows: (1.) Conceal spotlights and electrical cords which may be distracting. (2.) Winners of first place last year are ineligible for first place in the same category this year, unless decorations have been changed. If decorations are the same, then they are only eligible for honorable mention in that same category. (3.) It is suggested that some fresh plant materials be used in decorating and in some cases may take priority. (4.) Commercial decorations must be visible from the street. They may be indoor or outdoor.

Anyone who wishes to be judged in the contest should have lights on during the judging hours. Pictures of the winners in each category will be announced in The Copiah Monitor.