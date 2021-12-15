Annie M. Fairchild, 88, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 8, 2021, at University of Mississippi Medical Center. A funeral service was held Dec. 13 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Harmony Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Fairchild was a friendly, loving person and loved her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, puzzle books, outdoors, and watching the birds. She was a seamstress at the shirt factory for many years.

She is survived by her son, Pat Fairchild; daughters, Shyrell Haymon and Barbara J. Hodges; 10 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.