Jimmie Stowe

Jimmie Nelson Stowe, 78, of Crystal Springs, passed from this life on Dec. 8, 2021, at Hospice Ministries, Inc. in Ridgeland. A funeral service was held Dec. 11 at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs.

Jimmie was born in Danville, Va., on Aug. 2, 1943, to Clarence and Lena Mae Stowe. After completing high school and one year of college, Jimmie joined the Air Force, where he served over 21 years. He retired as a senior master sergeant in 1982. He then performed maintenance and groundskeeping at Copiah Academy for 20 plus years, devoting countless additional hours to the students, families, and co-workers. Jimmie was always devoted to lending a helping hand, kept a sweet smile on his face, and was well-loved and respected throughout the community.

Jimmie was known for his ability to fix nearly anything but known mostly for his love and devotion to his children. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, and watching his children and grandchildren play sports.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clarence and Lena Mae Stowe; and his son, Christopher Nelson Stowe.

He is survived by his daughters, Jackie (Nickey) Johnson and Sandra Hartman; sons, Danny (Debbie) Stowe and Wes Stowe; brothers, Gary Stowe and David (Nancy) Stowe; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jimmie requested that any memorials be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.