MDOT’s 12 days of Christmas has begun

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is once again bringing some extra holiday spirit to Mississippi’s highways this Christmas season. For MDOT’s 12 Days of Christmas, the department began using its digital message signs on Dec. 14 to remind the public to drive safely during this holiday season. Drivers will see a new holiday-themed safety message each day with the final one posted on December 25; many of the messages were submitted by the public.

“Drivers can expect to see an increase of traffic during the holiday season. ‘MDOT’s 12 Days of Christmas’ campaign was created as a clever way of engaging the public, reminding motorists of safe driving tips,” said Brad White, MDOT executive director. “At the end of the day our goal remains the same–keep the traveling public safe and an engaged public is a safe public.”

Traffic safety messages appear on message boards along highways and interstates throughout Mississippi. These 12 days of messages revolve around Christmas-themed movies, songs, and characters. However, any local emergency messages and traffic updates automatically override scheduled messages already on the boards.

Some of MDOT’s favorite holiday messages from 2020 include: “Even Santa has to buckle up in MS. It’s the law.”

A couple of MDOT’s Christmas messages for 2021 include: “Jingle bell rock a seat belt” and “Slow sleigh? Jingle to the right lane.”

For more information on safe driving and for updated traffic information, visit MDOTtraffic.com.