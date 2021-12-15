A memorial gathering for Michael Carroll Jackson, of Brookhaven, will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at Pine Bluff Baptist Church in Dentville, with visitation from 11:00 until the time of the service. Riverwood Family is handling the arrangements.

Mr. Jackson, 65, passed away Dec. 9 in Hattiesburg. He was born on July 17, 1956, to the late William Carroll Jackson and Lillian Maxine Smith.

Mr. Jackson loved his wife, Liz, of 27 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, drag racing, and spending time with his grandchildren, teaching them his favorite hobbies.

He loved to pick, joke, and play with family, and enjoyed shrimp boils, fish fries, and family get-togethers.

Preceding him in death were his parents; and sister, Julia Mozelle Sanders.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Liz Jackson; daughter, Christina Laird and Misti Creel and husband Richard; sisters, Ann Scott and husband James; Sherry Bessonette and husband Steve; Darlene Jackson; and JoAnn Case and husband Keith;p along with his grandchildren, Bradly Boyd (Cody), Laklynn Waters, Christian Burgess, Nicole Creel, Courtney Creel, and Cohen Laird.

He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, many friends, and his fur babies, Gizmo and Scooter.