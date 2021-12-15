Paulette Holder Bishop, of Brandon, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. A funeral service was held Dec. 13 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Hazlehurst Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Paulette had a zeal and zest for life. Her smile would light up any room. That zeal and zest was seen growing up in many outlets, particularly in beauty pageants, where her beauty and charm made her a top contender and winner. The world of pageantry led Paulette to pursue a license in cosmetology, which was a natural gift for her, and she found success in owning her own salon.

Paulette was a high school drum major as well, which was when she fell in love with music and pursued being a booking agent for bands in her young adulthood. But her most loved role in life was a mother of three beautiful children: Lisa, Rob, and Polly. Polly preceded her in death, and she has now joyfully joined her daughter in the Lord’s presence. She was called by many of her biological children’s friends “mama” because she would care for those friends as deeply as she cared for the children she birthed.

Paulette had a sweet and caring disposition to anyone she met. Many times, she would accept the role of caretaker to those whose challenges were physical. What superseded the physical care she gave was her empathetic heart; she would be willing to sit and listen to others as they poured their heart out over their life’s challenges. Those who shared found a person who would listen intently, without judgment, and show love. Paulette never changed that trait about herself even when she was faced with what some would see as insurmountable pain and challenge in her own life. She just loved people. Even in the last of her days, when she was no longer very mobile, she would communicate through social media and still be that same empathetic person in written form.

Paulette’s favorite holiday was Christmas. Although we know she struggled leaving Lisa and Rob this holiday, we also know she is rejoicing with a healed body and the family she missed. She is now resting in the presence of her Lord and Savior, and with those who went before her; and in that, we can all find peace and joy.

Paulette is survived by her daughter, Lisa Berry (Jonathan); son, Rob Bishop; and two grandchildren, Ethan and Dylan Berry.