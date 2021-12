Willie F. Murry Jr., 48, of Crystal Springs, passed away Nov. 29, 2021, at Merit Health Central in Jackson. A funeral service was held Dec. 11 at Good Hope M.B. Church, with burial in Salem Cemetery. Century Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Survivors include his father, Willie F. Murry Sr., of Crystal Springs; mother, Carolyn Murry; and sisters, Patricia Crisler, of Crystal Springs; and Niesha Craig, of Dallas, Texas.