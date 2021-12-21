Billy Ray Bailey, of Crystal Springs, passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, peacefully surrounded by his family. A memorial service was held Dec. 17 at First Baptist Crystal Springs. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Billy Ray Bailey (“BR”) was a member of First Baptist Church Crystal Springs for many years. Everyone who knows him knows how important his relationship to the Lord was to him. He was a faithful servant to his beloved Sunday school class. His class would reference him as “the #1 coffee maker” because he would always say, “Today I made my best cup of coffee ever, so you all have to have a cup.” Everyone who came in contact with BR enjoyed his stories and also have their own comical stories that include him.

Billy Ray loved his family, and everyone knew it. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He was faithful to attend baseball games, soccer games, birthday parties, and family gatherings. His family enjoyed his presence and would look forward to him coming.

Through the years, BR enjoyed street/drag racing, all forms of street rod vehicles (in which he owned many), motorcycles, and most of all the friendships which came with these events.

He was an attentive father, gentle grandfather, and a devoted friend to many. To know BR was to love BR. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his son, Ty Bailey (Kara); daughter, Tina Morgigno (Heath); brother, James Bailey (Gayla); and grandchildren, Mason and Brantley Morgigno, and Madoxx and Easton Bailey.