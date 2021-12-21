CS garbage collection going to once a week

Effective Jan. 3, Crystal Springs residents will go to once-a-week garbage collection.

According to Mayor Sally Garland, Waste Management crews will run on Monday and Tuesday in the town the first two weeks of January on a trial basis.

During that time, the company will determine if collections will remain on those two days or if pickup will be spread out over more days.

City aldermen voted in November to reduce collection days from twice a week to once a week, city-wide. The trial period during the first two weeks of January will allow the company to determine if they will be able to cover the whole town in just two days or if the volume will require another day.

The city was facing a large increase to maintain the twice-a-week pickup and made the decision to go to once a week to hold the line on the cost to residents.

The new schedule for the weeks of Jan. 2-8 and 9-15 will be as follows: Those who currently have pickup on Monday and Thursday should put their garbage out for pickup on Monday. Those who currently have pickup on Tuesday and Friday should put their garbage out for pickup on Tuesday.

Residents are asked to keep in mind that there will be only one pickup per week and not miss their day.

The city’s recycling program will continue pickup city wide on Wednesdays.

Any additional changes to the schedule will be announced in January.