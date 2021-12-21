Joan White Derouen, 65, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 14, 2021. A service was held Dec. 18 at Stringer Family Chapel, with burial at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled the arrangements.

Mrs. Derouen was a member of Springs of Praise, where she started the food pantry. She was a nurse’s aide at Pine Crest Guest Home for a number of years.

She is survived by her husband, Willis P. Derouen Sr.; sons, Willis P. Derouen Jr. (Tammy), John Derouen (Erica), George Derouen, and Jacob Derouen (Pam); daughter, Erica Tierney (Billy); sister-in-law, Diane White; 13 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.