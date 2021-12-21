Wanda Wright, 59, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 17, 2021. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Dec. 23, followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., both at County Line Baptist Church. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Wanda was a member of County Line Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time in her flower beds, working on patchwork quilts, and baking. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing gospel songs for church programs and at home. She also enjoyed the many encounters with people she met through her house cleaning business. Her most favorite thing of all was to spend time with her family and, most of all, her grandchildren. Wanda was loved by her family, many clients, and friends. She will be missed very much by all who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Wright; and brothers, Johnny Wright and Clay Wright.

She is survived by her daughters, Jenny Hill, of Meadville; and Katie (PJ) Shannon, of Hazlehurst; son, Johnny (Casey) Dow, of Crystal Springs; mother, Ruth (Herb) Williams, of Campbellsville, Ky.; sisters, Linda (Charlie) Petit, of Kosciusko; Jean Boykin, of Brookhaven; Theresa (Rick) Lee, of Crystal Springs; and Ava Jane (Marc) Newell, of Brookhaven; grandchildren, Kayla Kelley, Mason Shannon, Peyton Collins, Sadie Shannon, and Bryson Dow; and many nieces and nephews.