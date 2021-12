Jennifer Vardaman, 44, of Kenner, La., passed away Dec. 21, 2021, at Oschner. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst handled arrangements.

Mrs. Vardaman loved life and a was a free spirit. The people that she loved, she loved with her whole heart.

She is survived by her partner, Adan Avila; father, Billy Vardaman; sons, Jacob Dean and Cory Dean Jr.; daughter, Hope Dean; brother, Joshua Vardaman; and sister, Norma Cohn.