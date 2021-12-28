Linda Faye Upton, 76, of Crystal Springs, passed away Dec. 22, 2021. A funeral service was held Dec. 27 at Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church, with burial at County Line Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

Linda was known to most people at Meme. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Linda was a very selfless person who was always helping her community and her family. She was a member of Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ruben Upton; daughter, Olga Lynn Heath; son, Phil Howard Upton; brother, Earnest Lee Roland; and grandchildren, Grace Hutson, Taylor Hutson, and Logan Mangold.

Memorials may be made to CAMO Ministries, 19830 Midway Road, Terry, MS, 39170, www.camoministries.com.