Mary Ann Robinson, 68, passed away Dec. 18, 2021. A funeral service was held Dec. 22 at New Life Cathedral of Worship in Hazlehurst. Hazlehurst Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Mary Ann was born Dec. 22, 1952, in Hazlehurst to Odie Anderson and Doris Edwards Anderson Kelly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Robinson; parents; brothers, James Anderson and Bobby Anderson; and sister, Freddie Kelly.

Survivors include her children, Leslie Robinson, of Hazlehurst; Melvin Robinson II, of Killeen, Texas; and Matthew Robinson, of Hazlehurst; five grandchildren; and siblings, Odie Anderson, Sandra Funchess, Charles Anderson, Dwayne Crump, Tina Thomas, and Valerie Morrow.