Teresa Renee Callahan, 68, of Ocean Springs, passed away Dec. 21, 2021, after a heroic battle with stage 4 lung cancer. Born in Hazlehurst, Teresa spent most of her life living and working in Ocean Springs as a champion of early education and special education.

Teresa worked in the Ocean Springs School District for the last 15 years of her career as assistant principal of Magnolia Park, director of Special Education, and director of Student Services. Prior to that, she served as a professor at the University of Southern Mississippi. In her spare time, she loved to travel (Ireland and west Texas being her favorite spots), and she was an avid amateur genealogist and expert crafter who made gorgeous wreaths and quilts for friends and family.

Nothing brought her joy like helping people, and she did so fiercely for hundreds of students and families, from school volunteering to running a Girl Scouts Troop to helping start Excel by 5 in Ocean Springs. She will be remembered by all who knew her for her incredibly generous and loving spirit, her frequent laughter (often at herself), and her beautiful smile.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Willekens; and her father, James Earl White; as well as her beloved mother- and father-in-law, Mimi and Jackie Callahan.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Callahan; her daughter, Erin Callahan; her son-in-law, David Hermann; and her four brothers, James Hill, Marshall Hill, Jeff Hill, and Keith Hill and their families.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Excel by 5 and the Ocean Springs Education Foundation. A memorial service will be held in spring 2022.