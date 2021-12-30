Pet Of The Week

Raz is an adorable black-and-white Tuxedo-patterned, male kitten. He is friendly, playful, and looking for a loving family. Raz’s $60 adoption fee includes current vaccinations and neuter. See required online adoption application on pet’s description and more details on the Copiah Animal Shelter website at www.copiahanimalshelter.net/adopt. The Shelter is located at 27084 Highway 51, Crystal Springs. Text or call 601-954-6447 for more information. Copiah Animal Shelter is a 501c3 non-profit, volunteer-based animal welfare organization supporting Copiah County and neighboring communities since 2011.