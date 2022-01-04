Bettie J. McHenry died on Dec. 23, 2021, at an adult foster care home in Central Point, Ore., after a lengthy illness. She was born in Franklin Parish, La., on Jan. 24, 1946, to Floyd Julius McHenry Sr. and Mary Christell Bullock McHenry. Bettie grew up in Crystal Springs and graduated in 1964 from Crystal Springs Consolidated School. She also graduated from Hinds Junior College in Raymond.

After college, she worked for the Social Security Administration for several years in New Orleans, La. She was also a nutrition consultant and enjoyed helping people with their health and nutrition questions. She loved traveling and seeing the country. That is how Bettie met her former husband, Shawn Fijlstra, in San Diego, in the natural foods industry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Julius McHenry Jr.

She is survived by her brother, Glen L. McHenry, of Tacoma, Wash.; her sisters, Mary Ellen McHenry, Helen M. Fortenberry, and Dianne M. Bufkin, all of Brandon; and her former husband, Shawn Fijlstra, of Medford, Ore. Bettie also had several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, Shreveport, La., at www.shrinerschildrens.org.